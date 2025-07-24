HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
11 dead in Thailand-Cambodia clashes

Thu, 24 July 2025
16:56
Thailand on Thursday announced that it is closing all its border points with Cambodia after Thai and Cambodian soldiers clashed in several areas along their border Thursday in a major escalation of their conflict that left at least 11 people dead, mostly civilians.
 
The development marked an escalation of long-standing dispute between the neighbouring countries. Deputy Defence Minister has confirmed combat and granted full operational authority to the military, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand said in a social media post.

