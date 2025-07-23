HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'You are not alone': Trump aide meets Imran Khan's sons in US

Wed, 23 July 2025
09:42
image
Richard Grenell, US President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, met the sons of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in California and once again called for the former Pakistani Prime Minister's release, terming his arrest a case of "political prosecution."
 
Grenell posted a photo with Imran Khan's elder son Sulaiman Isa and his second son Kasim Khan, writing that he "loved hanging out" with them and welcoming them to California. 
 
In a post on X, Grenell wrote, "Welcome to California, my friends. I loved hanging out with you today. Sulaiman and @Kasim_Khan_1999, you must stay strong. There are millions of people around the world who are sick of political prosecutions. You are not alone."
 
 Grenell's latest comments come amid continued criticism from PTI leaders and rights activists over Khan's prison conditions in Adiala Jail, where he has been imprisoned since August 2023.
 
This is not the first time the former US ambassador has supported Imran Khan. 

In an interview with Newsmax during Trump's election campaign, Grenell stated that the US had "a much better relationship with Pakistan" during the Trump administration, when Khan was in office.
 
He described Khan as a political outsider with a common-sense approach, drawing parallels between Khan's arrest and the legal challenges faced by Donald Trump in the US.
 
"We had a much better relationship with Pakistan during the Trump administration when a guy named Imran Khan was the leader of Pakistan. That's because Imran Khan was an outsider. He was a former cricket player and actually the captain of the Pakistani national cricket team. He wasn't a politician, and he spoke in very common-sense language. He and Donald Trump had a very good relationship," Grenell said.
 
 "I'd like to see Imran Khan be released from jail. He's currently in prison, facing many of the same allegations as President Trump, where the ruling party put him in prison and created some sort of corruption and false allegations," he added.

