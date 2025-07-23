Trai Meets RBI, Sebi, MHA, Meity On Curbing Fraud

08:34

The country's telecom regulator on Tuesday held a meeting with a joint committee of regulators -- comprising representatives from RBI, Sebi, DoT and other such stakeholders -- to discuss measures against spam, fraud, and misuse of telecom infrastructure.





The regulators have also decided to launch a pilot project on digital consent acquisition.





"In an increasingly digitised world, cross-sectoral collaboration among regulators is crucial for coordinated enablement of services and protection of consumers from harm. In a digital-first economy, collaboration among financial sector regulators, digital communication regulators and the security agencies becomes paramount," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said.





Representatives from the RBI, Sebi, MEITy, DoT, the ministry of home affairs and other sectoral regulators were present at the meeting.





The joint committee of regulators decided that though there was an urgent need for transition to the 1600-series for all commercial calls in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector, it should be done in a phased manner, depending on the scale of operations of the companies in that sector.





The regulators launched a pilot project on digital consent acquisition to replace unverifiable, offline consent with a secure digital mechanism for user consent on commercial calls and messages.





'The new mechanism will enable the consumers to digitally register, review, and revoke consents through a simple, unified and tamper-proof interface. Four dedicated working groups will oversee technical, operational, and awareness-building aspects of the pilot,' Trai said.





The joint committee of regulators also discussed the need for a new enforcement tool that would enable an automated exchange of spam and cyber-fraud data between the home ministrys Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and DoT's Digital Intelligence Platform.





'This will enable swift action against the telecom resources of the fraudsters, such as number disconnection, to prevent them from carrying out further frauds,' Trai said.





-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard