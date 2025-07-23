Told them, listen...: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim

08:47

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed yet again that he stopped the recent "war" between India and Pakistan and that five planes were shot down in the conflict.

He also claimed that the conflict between India and Pakistan "was probably going to end up in a nuclear war".

"We stopped wars between India and Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda," he said at a reception in the White House with the Congress members.

"They shot down five planes and it was back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. I called them and said, 'Listen, no more trade. If you do this, you're not going to be goodThey're both powerful nuclear nations and that would have happened, and who knows where that would have ended up. And I stopped it'," he added.

Trump claimed the US took out Iran's entire nuclear capability and also stopped the conflict between Kosovo and Serbia.

"And a couple of others that we didn't stop a war, but we stopped what probably could have ended up in a war. We do that on the House as compliments of America. Okay, do you think (former US President Joe) Biden would do that? I don't think so. Do you think he ever heard of any of those countries? I don't think so," Trump said.

Trump, who has repeatedly said that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade, last Friday said for the first time that five jets were shot down during the fighting.

"You had India, Pakistan, that was going in fact, planes were being shot out of the air, five, five, four or five. But I think five jets were shot down actuallythat was getting worse and worse, wasn't it? That was looking like it was going to go, these are two serious nuclear countries and they were hitting each other," he had said at the White House in his remarks made during a dinner that he hosted for the Republican senators. -- PTI