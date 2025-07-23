HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'This Is How We Create Employable Youth'

Wed, 23 July 2025
10:49
The new national policy on skill development will be "transformative' and akin to the liberalisation reforms of the 1990s in terms of vocational education and training in the country, said Jayant Chaudhary, minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship.

The skill ministry is currently working on introducing a new national policy on skilling, replacing the previous version launched in 2015. A draft was released last month, inviting suggestions from the general public and domain experts.

"Like the new education policy launched in 2020 was a landmark for the education sector, the new skilling policy will achieve the same results for vocational education in the country and transform it. It will be a significant step and akin to the liberalisation reforms [of the 1990s]. It will redefine the way we skill, upskill, and reskill our people -- preparing them to thrive and lead in an increasingly dynamic global economy," Chaudhary said, responding to a query on the objective of the new policy.

The new policy aims to have 50 per cent of the country's labour force skilled (including skilling, upskilling, and reskilling), assessed, and certified by 2035, with 50 per cent participation from women and other minority groups.

Among other changes, the new policy proposes to tweak the definition of skilling to align with international standards. 

-- Shiva Rajora, Business Standard

