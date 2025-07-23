HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'The Secret' writer Rhonde Bryen to release new book on Nov 25

Wed, 23 July 2025
23:01
Bestselling author Rhonda Byrne, known for The Secret, is making a comeback with Countdown to Riches: 21 Days of Wealth-Attracting Habits, which will release on November 25.

In the upcoming book, which is the first in a planned series of Byrne's new books and will be published by HarperCollins, she argues that financial struggle is caused by barriers in our mind, and to free ourselves from financial burden, we must learn how to train the brain to become wealthy.

"I'm so excited for the opportunity to share the secrets of abundance and living your best life with my readers, as well as a new generation," the 74-year-old author said in a statement.

Byrne's The Secret, which was released in 2006, is translated into 50 languages and claimed to be one of the longest-running New York Times bestsellers of this century.    

Since then she has written five more books, which together form The Secret Book Series': The Power (2009), The Magic (2010), Hero (2013), How The Secret Changed My Life (2016), The Greatest Secret (2020), and The Secret to Love, Health, and Money: A Masterclass (2022).

According to the publisher, Byrne's upcoming book shares "21 days of simple and proven wealth-attracting practices that can be easily incorporated into daily life and will rapidly change the financial circumstances of those who apply them". -- PTI

