India's passport jumped the most of any country in the past six months, rising to 77th from 85th, according to Henley & Partners.

Singapore has the world's strongest passport -- again, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. The ranking, released Tuesday, shows the small nation-state retaining the top spot in the index, after it broke a six-way tie for the accolade earlier this year. In 2024, Singapore shared the top ranking with Japan, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.