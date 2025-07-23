Several Schools in Shimla recieve hoax bomb threat

17:37

File image





The Himachal Pradesh police and the state CID, along with bomb squads, sprang into immediate action and thoroughly investigated these threats.





Fortunately, all threats have been confirmed as hoaxes.





The police promptly responded to ensure the safety and security of students and staff.





Detailed and extensive searches were conducted by the bomb disposal teams, and no explosives or suspicious materials were found.





The police are actively tracing the sender of these emails and coordinating with police in other states where similar threats were received, they said.





On Tuesday, a bomb threat was received via email at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad which turned out to be a false alarm, airport officials said.





Security teams, including the CISF Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, carried out thorough checks but found nothing suspicious. -- ANI

Several schools in Shimla received bomb threat emails, causing panic among students, parents and staff, the police said on Wednesday.