Several private schools in UP receive bomb threat emails

Wed, 23 July 2025
Private schools in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur received bomb threats through email on Wednesday, prompting extensive searches by bomb disposal and dog squads, but nothing has been found yet, the police said. 

Agra assistant commissioner of police Vinayak Bhosale said Shri Ram School and Global School in the city received threatening emails.

"Both schools were thoroughly checked by the bomb disposal squad and dog squad. No suspicious items were found in either of the schools," he said.

Normal academic activities have resumed, the officer said, adding the cyber cell has initiated an investigation into the origin of the emails.

"Preliminary findings indicate that these emails originated from Kolkata," ACP Bhosale said, adding that a more in-depth investigation was underway to trace the culprits.

In Meerut, a threat email was sent to the Diwan Public School on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the school authorities to inform the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police.

District magistrate VK Singh said, "All schools in Meerut are currently closed (due to Kanwar Yatra), so there was no panic." -- PTI

