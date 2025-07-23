Sensex jumps nearly 540 points

16:48





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 539.83 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 82,726.64. During the day, it surged 599.62 points or 0.72 per cent to 82,786.43. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 159 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 25,219.90 as 37 of its constituents advanced and 13 declined. Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors rose the most by 2.51 per cent.





Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were also the major gainers. Private banking giants HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank hit their 52-week high levels intra-day before settling nearly 1 per cent higher. -- PTI

Benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 540 points while Nifty closed above the 25,200 level on Wednesday on heavy buying in banking giants and oil shares and a positive trend in Asian markets after Japan secured a trade deal with the US.