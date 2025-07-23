HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Scuffle breaks out between Prashant Kishor and Bihar police

Wed, 23 July 2025
15:23
A scuffle broke out between Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor and Bihar Police on Tuesday as Kishor and his supporters attempted to march towards the Bihar Assembly. 

Speaking to ANI, Kishor said the state government had failed to address the plight of more than 50 lakh children in Bihar who are working as labourers, and warned that if necessary, his party would take to the streets to wake up the government. "In this same heat, more than 50 lakh children of Bihar are working as labourers, and the government is not even paying attention. So if we have to wake up the govt., then we need to come out on the streets... We are just going, and police can do whatever they want," Kishor told ANI. 

Earlier on July 21, Kishor rejected the need for personal security cover, stating that he could move without protection if the youth of Bihar could move without the same. 

Speaking to mediapersons in Gopalganj, Kishor said, "If the youth of Bihar can move without security, then Prashant Kishor can also move without security." He said that he has decided not to move with any security and has full faith that the people of Bihar will stand up for his safety.

"To those who are talking about our security, let me tell them that we have been travelling through the villages of Bihar for three years, and we have decided that we will not move with any security. I have full faith that the people of Bihar will stand up for my safety," he added. -- ANI

