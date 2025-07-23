SC rejects plea to transfer Waqf Act plea from Delhi HC

00:24





A bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai said that courts are increasingly being used for generating newspaper headlines rather than genuine legal redress.





The bench, which also comprised Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, made sharp remarks while hearing a transfer petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.





The petition sought to move his challenge to various provisions of the Waqf Act from the Delhi high court to the Supreme Court.





"This issue is already pending before this court. Why do you want more petitions," the CJI asked at the outset.





The bench noted that an earlier bench led by then CJI Sanjiv Khanna had already set a clear timeline for admitting such challenges.





The court had also permitted fresh petitioners to file intervention applications in the ongoing batch of 11 petitions challenging similar provisions of the Act. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking transfer of a petition challenging the 1995 Waqf Act from the Delhi high court to the apex court.