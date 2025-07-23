HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee falls for sixth straight session, ends 3 paise lower at 86.41 against USD

Wed, 23 July 2025
18:57
The rupee stayed weak for the sixth consecutive session and settled with a loss of 3 paise at 86.41 (provisional) against the dollar on Wednesday, amid a strong American currency and outflow of foreign funds. 

Forex traders said the domestic unit, however, found some cushion due to lower crude oil prices and heavy buying in domestic equity markets in line with global trends after the US announced a trade deal with Japan. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened weak at 86.46 and touched the intra-day peak of 86.34 against the greenback. 

The unit ended the session at 86.41 (provisional), registering a loss of 3 paise from its previous closing level. 

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the local unit settled at 86.38, down 7 paise over its previous close. 

This was rupee's fifth straight session of decline since July 16 when the unit had lost 16 paise and settled at 85.92 against the dollar. -- PTI

