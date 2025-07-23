RS adjourned till 2 PM amid Opposition protest over Bihar SIR

12:41





The House was adjourned till 2 PM within minutes of meeting, following a first adjournment soon after it met for the day at 11 AM. When the House reconvened at 12 noon, Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, called the Question Hour to be taken up, but Opposition members were on their feet and demanded that the SIR issue be discussed.





Protesting members ignored requests by the Chair to allow the Question Hour to proceed, forcing him to adjourn the House till 2 PM. He earlier called the name of CPI's Sandosh Kumar P to ask his supplementary question, but he started raising the SIR issue.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out in the pre-lunch period on Wednesday as the House witnessed two adjournments after Opposition's protest over the issue of special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.