Follow Rediff on:      
Rana set up Mumbai firm to aid Headley's recce: NIA

Wed, 23 July 2025
20:22
Tahawwur Hussain Rana/File image
In a major development in the probe in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet detailing the role of Pakistani-origin Canadian national Tahawwur Hussain Rana in aiding the deadly assault that left over 170 people dead.

According to the chargesheet, Rana played a crucial role in supporting terrorist David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American operative linked to Lashkar-e-Tayiba, by facilitating his reconnaissance missions across Mumbai.

The agency said, "Rana was instrumental in facilitating the reconnaissance operations carried out by David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba."

According to the chargesheet, Rana played a critical role in laying the groundwork for the deadly strikes by establishing a corporate front in Mumbai.

The NIA claims that Rana set up the Immigrant Law Centre in Mumbai--an office that posed as a legitimate business but lacked any real commercial activity.

Despite the absence of genuine operations or revenue, the office remained operational for over two years, serving solely to support Headley's covert activities. 

This front allegedly enabled Headley to conduct detailed surveillance of multiple high-profile targets across Mumbai in preparation for the attacks, which killed more than 170 people and shocked the nation. -- ANI

China defends its construction of a dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, addressing concerns from India and Bangladesh about its potential impact on water flow and the environment.

Two people died and 30 others were injured when a truck carrying kanwariyas came into contact with a hanging overhead power line in Alwar district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred during a parikrama, leading to protests and accusations...

A BSF constable was arrested for robbing a Delhi jewellery store with a toy gun after allegedly being inspired by crime shows and incurring losses in online gambling.

