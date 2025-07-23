Rana set up Mumbai firm to aid Headley's recce: NIA

20:22

Tahawwur Hussain Rana/File image





According to the chargesheet, Rana played a crucial role in supporting terrorist David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American operative linked to Lashkar-e-Tayiba, by facilitating his reconnaissance missions across Mumbai.





The agency said, "Rana was instrumental in facilitating the reconnaissance operations carried out by David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba."





According to the chargesheet, Rana played a critical role in laying the groundwork for the deadly strikes by establishing a corporate front in Mumbai.





The NIA claims that Rana set up the Immigrant Law Centre in Mumbai--an office that posed as a legitimate business but lacked any real commercial activity.





Despite the absence of genuine operations or revenue, the office remained operational for over two years, serving solely to support Headley's covert activities.





This front allegedly enabled Headley to conduct detailed surveillance of multiple high-profile targets across Mumbai in preparation for the attacks, which killed more than 170 people and shocked the nation. -- ANI

