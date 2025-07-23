Rana Daggubati fails to appear before ED

15:16





The sources said the 40-year-old sought deferment of the summons and Daggubati has now been asked to depose on August 11, they said. The federal probe agency had last week issued summons to four actors to appear on different dates at the agency's zonal office here for questioning in the case.





Apart from Daggubati, actor Prakash Raj (60) was summoned to appear on July 30, Vijay Deverakonda (36) on August 6 and Lakshmi Manchu (47) on August 13, the sources had said. A total of 28 actors, celebrities, social media influencers and the management personnel of these apps have been booked by the ED as part of this money laundering investigation.

