Rana Daggubati fails to appear before ED

Wed, 23 July 2025
15:16
The Enforcement Directorate has given a fresh date of August 11 to actor Rana Daggubati after he failed to appear on Wednesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms, official sources. 

The sources said the 40-year-old sought deferment of the summons and Daggubati has now been asked to depose on August 11, they said. The federal probe agency had last week issued summons to four actors to appear on different dates at the agency's zonal office here for questioning in the case. 

Apart from Daggubati, actor Prakash Raj (60) was summoned to appear on July 30, Vijay Deverakonda (36) on August 6 and Lakshmi Manchu (47) on August 13, the sources had said. A total of 28 actors, celebrities, social media influencers and the management personnel of these apps have been booked by the ED as part of this money laundering investigation.

