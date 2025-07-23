HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rajya Sabha to discuss Op Sindoor on July 29

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
14:23
image
A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha was held in the capital on Wednesday. During the meeting it was decided to hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha on July 29.

According to sources, the government however had denied the Opposition's demand of a farewell speech by former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Government agreed to the Opposition's demand that the seven MPs who would be retiring be allowed to make farewell speeches.

Earlier, the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Lok Sabha was held on Monday. According to sources, a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha is likely to begin next week, with 16 hours allocated to the Operation after a consensus was reached.

Opposition parties have been demanding presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on Operation Sindoor

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajya Sabha to discuss Op Sindoor on July 29
LIVE! Rajya Sabha to discuss Op Sindoor on July 29

4th Test: Injury-hit India face must-win battle at Old Trafford
4th Test: Injury-hit India face must-win battle at Old Trafford

'You are kid': Tejashwi-Nitish spat in assembly over Bihar SIR
'You are kid': Tejashwi-Nitish spat in assembly over Bihar SIR

The Bihar Assembly session was adjourned after a heated exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav regarding the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The situation escalated...

Dhankhar met Prez in 'unscheduled visit' before quitting
Dhankhar met Prez in 'unscheduled visit' before quitting

Dhankhar met President Murmu around 9 pm on Monday and handed over his resignation to her. Half an hour later, he made his resignation letter public on X, they said.

Armed With Just A Laptop, This Teen Founded Skillzo
Armed With Just A Laptop, This Teen Founded Skillzo

Adarsh Kumar, the son of a farmer and a Class 12 student from rural Bihar, is on a mission to build one of India's largest free skill development movements, powered only with a laptop, free Internet and his relentless determination.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD