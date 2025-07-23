Rajya Sabha to discuss Op Sindoor on July 29

14:23





According to sources, the government however had denied the Opposition's demand of a farewell speech by former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Government agreed to the Opposition's demand that the seven MPs who would be retiring be allowed to make farewell speeches.





Earlier, the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Lok Sabha was held on Monday. According to sources, a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha is likely to begin next week, with 16 hours allocated to the Operation after a consensus was reached.





Opposition parties have been demanding presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on Operation Sindoor

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha was held in the capital on Wednesday. During the meeting it was decided to hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha on July 29.