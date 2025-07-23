Rajnath will be next vice president: Parliament buzz

15:12





Addressing the media, Banerjee further claimed that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh "would be made" the next Vice President of India. "Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to resign by the Prime Minister and other Cabinet ministers. He was threatened that if he didn't resign before 9 pm on that day, an impeachment motion would be brought against him. This is a pressure tactic by the PM and other Cabinet ministers. Earlier, one Election Commissioner resigned just before the elections... It is being heard that now Rajnath Singh will be made vice president," Kalyan Banejree said. His remarks came amid continued speculation surrounding Dhankhar's sudden resignation, which was announced on Monday evening, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.





Opposition leaders have expressed surprise over Dhankhar's decision and said there "are far deeper reasons" for his resignation. The resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Earlier in the day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed scepticism over Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, suggesting that there was something not quite right with his decision. "The government should answer why he resigned. I can see 'dal mein kuch kaala hai.' His health is fine. He used to defend RSS and BJP always. Who and what is behind his resignation should be known to the country," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was "forced" to resign from his post by "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Cabinet ministers," claiming he was "threatened" with impeachment.