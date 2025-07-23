PIB debunks viral social media claims on Vice President's residence

21:46





Responding to rampant speculation on platforms, the PIB in a post on X stated that claims of the Vice President's official residence being sealed and the former Vice President being asked to vacate his residence immediately are "fake."





The clarification comes amidst a flurry of misinformation.





Current Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on Monday, citing health reasons, making him the third Vice President in India's history to step down before completing his term.





However, the PIB's fact-check directly addresses and refutes the specific, false assertions circulating online about the sealing of the residence and the immediate eviction of the former VP.

The Press Information Bureau on Wednesday issued a swift clarification to widely circulated social media claims regarding the official residence of the Vice President of India.