Passenger hurt as landslide debris hits local train at Kasara station near Mumbai

00:51

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer, CR, told PTI that the incident occurred when the local train was entering into platform No. 4 at Kasara station, located about 120 km from Mumbai CSMT, at around 9.15 pm.





The injured passenger was administered first aid by the station's duty staff.





Engineering staff inspected the track and declared it safe for train operations at 9.35 pm, he said.





Nila said the landslide occurred when the train's third coach from the rear was passing from the site.





A small amount of mud and stones entered the train, whose doors were open.





There was no disruption of the suburban or long-distance train services, he added. -- PTI

