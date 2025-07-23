HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Parliament adjourned for the day

Wed, 23 July 2025
ok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced major disruptions on Tuesday on the second day of the Monsoon Session amid Opposition protest over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till July 23. 

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will again meet at 11 am on Wednesday. Earlier today, Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 pm, minutes after it convened. The Lower House was adjourned again till 2 pm, shortly after it reconvened amid opposition protest.

LIVE! Rajya Sabha to discuss Op Sindoor on July 29
4th Test: Injury-hit India face must-win battle at Old Trafford
'You are kid': Tejashwi-Nitish spat in assembly over Bihar SIR
The Bihar Assembly session was adjourned after a heated exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav regarding the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The situation escalated...

Dhankhar met Prez in 'unscheduled visit' before quitting
Dhankhar met President Murmu around 9 pm on Monday and handed over his resignation to her. Half an hour later, he made his resignation letter public on X, they said.

Armed With Just A Laptop, This Teen Founded Skillzo
Adarsh Kumar, the son of a farmer and a Class 12 student from rural Bihar, is on a mission to build one of India's largest free skill development movements, powered only with a laptop, free Internet and his relentless determination.

