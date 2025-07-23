Parliament adjourned for the day

14:36





The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will again meet at 11 am on Wednesday. Earlier today, Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 pm, minutes after it convened. The Lower House was adjourned again till 2 pm, shortly after it reconvened amid opposition protest.

ok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced major disruptions on Tuesday on the second day of the Monsoon Session amid Opposition protest over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till July 23.