NGT banned use of old vehicles in NCR, not govt: Gadkari

Wed, 23 July 2025
16:01
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the government has not prohibited plying of old vehicles, and it was the National Green Tribunal which banned use of diesel and petrol vehicles beyond a certain age in the NCR.

The vehicle scrapping policy of the government does not ban use of 15-year-old vehicles, Gadkari said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. He further said that the Supreme Court has directed the transport departments of states in the National Capital Region (NCR) that all diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old shall not ply in terms of order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dated April 7, 2015.

The road transport and highways minister said that the government has formulated the Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernization Program (V-VMP) or Vehicle Scrapping Policy for creation of an ecosystem to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner. -- PTI

