NewsClick case: Delhi HC grants pre-arrest bail to Prabir Purkayastha

Wed, 23 July 2025
22:23
The Delhi high court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to NewsClick's founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha in two cases, including the one lodged by Delhi Police concerning foreign funding.

Besides the foreign funding case, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted him the relief in a money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate. 

The court pronounced the order on Purkayastha's pleas which were filed in 2021.

He was earlier arrested in another case lodged under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

Later, the Supreme Court had on May 24, 2024, declared his arrest to be invalid in the eyes of law and order his release from custody.

The apex court said a copy of written grounds of arrest have to be furnished to the arrested person as a "matter of course and without exception at the earliest" and in this case, grounds of arrest in writing was not provided to Purkayastha or his counsel before passing of the remand order.

Purkayastha was arrested on October 3, 2023 by the Special Cell of the Delhi police in the UAPA case.

The high court also granted anticipatory bail to NewsClick director Pranjal Pandey in the case registered by the Delhi police's Economic Offences Wing. -- PTI

