NewsClick case: Delhi HC grants pre-arrest bail to Prabir Purkayastha

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also granted him a similar relief in the money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court pronounced the order on Purkayastha's pleas. The high court also granted anticipatory bail to NewsClick director Pranjal Pandey in the case registered by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). In 2021, the high court granted interim protection from arrest to Purkayastha and Pandey in the cases. A detailed order is awaited.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to NewsClick's founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha booked for allegedly receiving money to peddle pro-China propaganda through its stories.