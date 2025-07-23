New cops in MP asked to recite Ramcharitmanas every night

22:08

A nine months long basic training course of newly recruited constables has been started at eight Police Training Schools in the state from Wednesday, July 23.





But ahead of the training course, a lot of applications of new recruits were received for PTS change, seeking to pursue training courses at the PTS nearest to their homes.





Following which, ADG (Training) Raja Babu Singh virtually connected with superintendent of police PTSs and newly recruits on Tuesday and highlighted that Lord Rama spent 14 long years in exile, living in a forest and if Lord Ram could spend 14 years in exile then why the new recruits can't spend nine months in a PTS.





They should focus on their training.





Additionally, he instructed that if possible then the new recruits should collectively recite one -two chapters of Ramcharitmanas daily before sleeping, stating it is a treasure trove of wisdom, there is a path described for ideal value based living in it.





Speaking to ANI, ADG (Training) Raja Babu Singh said, "There are a total of eight Police Training Schools in Madhya Pradesh to train newly recruited constables which include, Rewa, Umaria, Pachamarhi, Indore, Ujjain, Bhauri-Bhopal, Sagar and Tighra-Gwalior. A 9-month long training of newly recruited 4000 constables has been started from today at these eight PTSs. As new criminal laws were implemented from July 1, 2024, we made some amendments in the 9-month long basic course of police constables. We have designed the course keeping in mind the technological elements and its training has begun from today." -- ANI

