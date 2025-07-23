HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Manipur's theatre icon Ratan Thiyam dies at 77

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
12:58
Jairam Ramesh with Ratan Thiyam in 2021
Jairam Ramesh with Ratan Thiyam in 2021
Manipur's renowned theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Ratan Thiyam died at a hospital here early on Wednesday, officials said. He was 77. 

"Thiyam died at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at around 1.30 am on Wednesday after a prolonged illness," a state government official said. A recipient of Padma Shri in 1989, Thiyam was known for blending traditional Manipuri art forms with contemporary craft, innovation and poetic narratives. Founder of the Imphal-based Chorus Repertory Theatre, Thiyam briefly served as the director of the New Delhi-based National School of Drama from 1987 to 1988. The Manipur government also condoled the death of Thiyam. "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we mourn the passing of Padma Shri recipient and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee - Ratan Thiyam, a towering figure in Indian theatre and a cultural icon of Manipur," the government said in a statement.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also condoled his death in a post saying, "One of India's greatest cultural figures, Ratan Thiyam, has just passed away in Imphal. Primarily a theatre personality, he also made major contributions in painting, music, and as a playwright. He was rooted in the rich cultures of his beloved Manipur but earned a name for himself both nationally and internationally. A man of strong political convictions, he was anchored in the finest of liberal, pluralistic, and secular Indian traditions. He was bold and fearless till the very end, agonising over the fate that had befallen his lovely state. I still vividly recall the few hours I spent with him in November 2021,  getting educated and inspired."
 
Read our 2001 interview with Ratan Thiyam here

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC begins process of holding Vice Prez elections
LIVE! EC begins process of holding Vice Prez elections

Dhankhar met Prez in 'unscheduled visit' before quitting
Dhankhar met Prez in 'unscheduled visit' before quitting

Dhankhar met President Murmu around 9 pm on Monday and handed over his resignation to her. Half an hour later, he made his resignation letter public on X, they said.

'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'
'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'

'It is a crisis of BJP's own doing. This is an in-house fire.'

'F*** off, Indian': Man assaulted, racially abused in Australia
'F*** off, Indian': Man assaulted, racially abused in Australia

Singh, who was in his car, said a group of men approached him, hurled racial slurs and launched a vicious physical attack without any provocation.

Waterlogging, traffic woes hit Delhi after heavy rain
Waterlogging, traffic woes hit Delhi after heavy rain

The IMD has red and orange alerts for the hours ahead.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD