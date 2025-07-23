HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man held from West Bengal for threatening Mumbai BJP MLA

Wed, 23 July 2025
23:44
The Mumbai police arrested a 29-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly threatening to kill Andheri (West) MLA Ameet Satam, a police official said on Wednesday. 

The accused, identified as Neelkanth Mandal, had allegedly called up Satam on his mobile phone and threatened him, the official said without elaborating. 

The police initially registered a non-cognisable offence, which was later converted into an FIR. 

The official stated that Mandal was tracked through technical analysis of phone calls and arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. 

He said the motive behind threatening the MLA is under investigation. -- PTI

