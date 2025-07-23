Low pressure to bring heavy rain in south Bengal: IMD

15:24

Districts including North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places. Other south Bengal districts may also receive isolated heavy showers during the period. Kolkata is likely to see heavy rain on July 25, the IMD added. -- PTI

he IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy rain in south Bengal from July 24 to 28 owing to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in some sub-Himalayan districts from July 25 to 28, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.