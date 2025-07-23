HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Low pressure to bring heavy rain in south Bengal: IMD

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
15:24
File pic
File pic
he IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy rain in south Bengal from July 24 to 28 owing to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in some sub-Himalayan districts from July 25 to 28, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

Districts including North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places. Other south Bengal districts may also receive isolated heavy showers during the period. Kolkata is likely to see heavy rain on July 25, the IMD added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajnath will be next vice president: Parliament buzz
LIVE! Rajnath will be next vice president: Parliament buzz

4th Test Updates: England win toss; Kamboj makes debut
4th Test Updates: England win toss; Kamboj makes debut

EC kicks off process to elect Dhankhar's successor
EC kicks off process to elect Dhankhar's successor

The Election Commission of India has initiated the process to hold the vice presidential election following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. The electoral college is being constituted, and the election schedule will be announced soon.

'You're a kid': Nitish-Tejashwi spat in assembly over Bihar SIR
'You're a kid': Nitish-Tejashwi spat in assembly over Bihar SIR

The Bihar Assembly session was adjourned after a heated exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav regarding the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The situation escalated...

ED books Myntra, directors in Rs 1,654-cr FEMA case
ED books Myntra, directors in Rs 1,654-cr FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a FEMA case against Myntra and related entities for allegedly violating FDI guidelines, with contravention amounting to over Rs 1,654 crore.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD