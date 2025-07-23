ISRO signs MoU with NIOT for submersible spherical vessel MATSYA-6000

23:49





The human-occupied vehicle is part of Samudrayaan', a project under the Deep Ocean Mission of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), according to ISRO.





In a release issued by the space agency on Wednesday, the design of the HOV along with development of the material for realisation was carried out by VSSC.





The sphere measuring 2,260mm diameter with a wall thickness of 80mm, is made out of Titanium alloy and is expected to withstand an external pressure up to 600bar under low temperature conditions of -3C.





It has the capability to carry a three-member crew into the deep ocean, the release added. -- PTI

ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Ocean Technology to develop a submersible spherical vessel, MATSYA-6000, which can carry humans into the sea up to a depth of 6km.