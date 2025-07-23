HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ISRO signs MoU with NIOT for submersible spherical vessel MATSYA-6000

Wed, 23 July 2025
23:49
ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre  has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Ocean Technology to develop a submersible spherical vessel, MATSYA-6000, which can carry humans into the sea up to a depth of 6km. 

The human-occupied vehicle is part of Samudrayaan', a project under the Deep Ocean Mission of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), according to ISRO. 

In a release issued by the space agency on Wednesday, the design of the HOV along with development of the material for realisation was carried out by VSSC. 

The sphere measuring 2,260mm diameter with a wall thickness of 80mm, is made out of Titanium alloy and is expected to withstand an external pressure up to 600bar under low temperature conditions of -3C. 

It has the capability to carry a three-member crew into the deep ocean, the release added. -- PTI

LIVE! 'India needed Op Sindoor-like action post 26/11'

PIX: Jaiswal, Sudharsan Shine On Intriguing Day 1

Sai Sudharsan made the opportunity count in his comeback game with a fifty while Rishabh Pant suffered another injury as India played the old-fashioned way to reach 264 for four at stumps on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Manchester on...

Guj ATS busts Al-Qaeda terror module, 4 held in raids

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has busted a terror module and arrested four individuals for allegedly promoting the ideology of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The arrests were made in a multi-state operation, with...

Parl to debate Pahalgam, Op Sindoor; no word on PM's reply

Parliament is expected to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor next week, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha planning debates.

Just 4 unopposed wins: A look at past VP polls in India

An overview of the past vice presidential elections in India, highlighting uncontested wins, multi-cornered fights, and notable candidates.

