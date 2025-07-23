HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India to get 99% tariff elimination on exports to UK

Wed, 23 July 2025
17:16
image
Two months after India and United Kingdom concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the two countries are poised to sign the mutually beneficial landmark trade pact during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UK beginning on Wednesday. 

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, the Union Cabinet approved the FTA on Tuesday. The deal, called the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CEPA), is set to be signed on Thursday in presence of PM Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will also be in London for the crucial trade deal. India and UK had announced the conclusion of agreement on May 6 and the full text of the deal was held back pending final legal review.

The idea behind the trade deal is to eliminate or reduce tariffs on imports and exports between the two nations. This should make Indian products competitive in the UK and vice versa. Both nations desire to increase their trade to USD 120 billion by 2030. -- ANI

