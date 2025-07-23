HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India resumes visas to Chinese citizens after 5 years

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
15:41
image
India has announced resuming issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals from this week, a move that comes as part of efforts to repair bilateral ties that came under severe strain following the military clashes in Galwan Valley. 

India had suspended issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals in 2020 largely due to Covid-19 pandemic but the restrictions continued in view of the eastern Ladakh border row. The Indian embassy in Beijing said Chinese nationals may apply for tourist visas from Thursday. In a notification, it also explained the required procedures to apply for the visas as well as documents required to be submitted at respective Indian visa application centres in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. 

The decision by the Indian embassy to resume the tourist visas came nearly a week-and-half after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held extensive talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. Jaishankar visited China on July 14-15 primarily to attend a conclave of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, red alert for Konkan
LIVE! IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, red alert for Konkan

4th Test Updates: Rahul looking compact in the middle
4th Test Updates: Rahul looking compact in the middle

Gill's Luckless Toss Streak Continues
Gill's Luckless Toss Streak Continues

Shubman Gill's coin toss woes continued on Wednesday as the India skipper lost his fourth straight toss in the ongoing Test series against England -- extending India's incredible run of 14 consecutive toss defeats across formats in...

Why Do Ashwin, Dhoni Rate Kamboj Highly?
Why Do Ashwin, Dhoni Rate Kamboj Highly?

'Kamboj, Bumrah, Siraj -- that's a serious bowling attack.'

Fake embassy scam: UP man posed as 'West Arctica' envoy
Fake embassy scam: UP man posed as 'West Arctica' envoy

Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force unearths a fake embassy operating in Ghaziabad, arresting a man who claimed to be a diplomat of a non-existent country.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD