India needed Op Sindoor-like action after 26/11: BJP MP

23:59

The Taj Mahal hotel on fire during the 26/11 terror attacks./File image





Sarangi, the Lok Sabha MP from Bhubaneswar, was part of one of the seven multi-party delegations which recently travelled to 33 world capitals in a diplomatic outreach to the international community to convey India's response to terror emanating from Pakistan.





The seminar, Decoding Operation Sindoor: New Normal, New Doctrine, was hosted by think-tank Centre for Global India Insights (CGII), and it was held to mark three months since the dastardly Pahalgam attack on April 22 claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.





Sarangi's party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP, Brij Lal, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who were also part of separate multi-party delegations, also addressed the gathering and shared their experiences of being part of India's diplomatic outreach that began in the later part of May.





Under Operation Sindoor, India had decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 in pre-dawn precision strikes.





Following it, India and Pakistan were locked in a four-day military conflict, which ended with an understanding between them on May 10 evening. -- PTI

BJP lawmaker Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday hailed India's Operation Sindoor carried out to avenge the Pahalgam terror strike, and said such a retaliatory military action should have happened after the Mumbai attacks in 2008.