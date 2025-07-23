HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India extends airspace closure for Pak planes till Aug 24

Wed, 23 July 2025
India has extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistan planes by another month till August 24. In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30. 

The ban is part of various measures taken by the government against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. "The Notice to Airmen (NOT AM) restricting Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace has been officially extended till 23rd August 2025," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said.

This extension reflects continued strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols, the minister said in a post on X late on Tuesday. Initially, the ban was to end on May 24 and the same was extended first till June 24 and then till July 24. 

The fresh NOTAM is applicable till 2359 hours (UTC) on August 23, which means till 0530 hours (IST) on August 24. Meanwhile, Pakistan has also extended by one month the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft till August 24. -- PTI

