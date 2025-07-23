I'm being harassed: Tanushree Dutta posts tearful video

09:25

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta surprised her fans after she dropped a video where she can be seen inconsolably crying and alleged harassment at her own home.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tanushree Dutta was seen crying inconsolably while opening up about the continuous harassment she has been allegedly enduring at her home for the last 4-5 years.

The situation escalated so severely that she felt compelled to involve the police on Tuesday. She also asked for help through this video.

"Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came. They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm going to probably go tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated," said Tanushree Dutta.

The Dhol actor further alleged that people have planted "maids" in her house who often steal from her home, leading to financial and emotional harassment.

"I'm not able to do any work. My house is a mess. I can't hire even maids because they planted maids in my house. I had such a bad experience with maids coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. People come outside my door. I'm being troubled in my own house. Please someone help me," added Tanushree Dutta.

While sharing the video, the actress wrote, "I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya. Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late."

Tanushree, in the year 2018 accused actor Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her when they were shooting for a special song in 2008 for their film Horn Ok Pleasss.

Nana, on the other hand, has denied all the claims.