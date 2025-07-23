HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gujarat ATS busts terror module linked to Al-Qaeda

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
16:33
image
The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four persons for their links to the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a banned terror outfit, officials said. "Terror module affiliated with AQIS has been busted by the Gujarat ATS. Four persons linked to the proscribed terror outfit have been arrested," the anti-terror agency said in a statement. 

The ATS will provide further details about the operation later in the day. In 2023, four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from different parts of the city for having links with the same terror outfit. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, red alert for Konkan
LIVE! IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, red alert for Konkan

4th Test Updates: India openers playing smartly
4th Test Updates: India openers playing smartly

Gill's Luckless Toss Streak Continues
Gill's Luckless Toss Streak Continues

Shubman Gill's coin toss woes continued on Wednesday as the India skipper lost his fourth straight toss in the ongoing Test series against England -- extending India's incredible run of 14 consecutive toss defeats across formats in...

Why Do Ashwin, Dhoni Rate Kamboj Highly?
Why Do Ashwin, Dhoni Rate Kamboj Highly?

'Kamboj, Bumrah, Siraj -- that's a serious bowling attack.'

After 5 years, India resumes tourist visas for Chinese
After 5 years, India resumes tourist visas for Chinese

India has announced the resumption of tourist visas for Chinese nationals, signaling an effort to improve bilateral relations following border tensions.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD