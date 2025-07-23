Govt to form committee to probe allegations against Justice Verma

15:14





This comes after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday that signatures of over 100 MPs have been collected for the impeachment process against Justice Verma, who is currently under scrutiny after burnt cash was discovered at his residence.

The centre is working to form a committee to probe allegations levelled against Justice Yashwant Verma, government sources said on Wednesday. Amid the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, government sources also said that the government was not yet mulling any discussion in Parliament on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar.