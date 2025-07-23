HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt to form committee to probe allegations against Justice Verma

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
15:14
image
The centre is working to form a committee to probe allegations levelled against Justice Yashwant Verma, government sources said on Wednesday. Amid the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, government sources also said that the government was not yet mulling any discussion in Parliament on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar. 

This comes after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday that signatures of over 100 MPs have been collected for the impeachment process against Justice Verma, who is currently under scrutiny after burnt cash was discovered at his residence.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajnath will be next vice president: Parliament buzz
LIVE! Rajnath will be next vice president: Parliament buzz

4th Test Updates: England win toss; Kamboj makes debut
4th Test Updates: England win toss; Kamboj makes debut

EC kicks off process to elect Dhankhar's successor
EC kicks off process to elect Dhankhar's successor

The Election Commission of India has initiated the process to hold the vice presidential election following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. The electoral college is being constituted, and the election schedule will be announced soon.

'You're a kid': Nitish-Tejashwi spat in assembly over Bihar SIR
'You're a kid': Nitish-Tejashwi spat in assembly over Bihar SIR

The Bihar Assembly session was adjourned after a heated exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav regarding the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The situation escalated...

ED books Myntra, directors in Rs 1,654-cr FEMA case
ED books Myntra, directors in Rs 1,654-cr FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a FEMA case against Myntra and related entities for allegedly violating FDI guidelines, with contravention amounting to over Rs 1,654 crore.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD