Female cop trainees protest against poor amenities at UP training centre

Wed, 23 July 2025
A large number of women police constable recruits on Wednesday staged a protest at the 26th Battalion Provincial Armed Constabulary campus in Gorakhpur, alleging poor living conditions and mismanagement at their training centre. 

The demonstration highlighted a range of grievances, including inadequate basic amenities and concerns over privacy. 

According to police sources, the female recruits are blocking the roads to draw attention to their plight. 

Their primary complaints revolved around the unavailability of clean water, consistent electricity and functional toilets. 

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows trainee constables saying they were forced to bathe in the open due to the lack of proper facilities. 

While officials managed to disperse the road blockade and direct the trainees back inside the campus, the women continued their protest by regrouping outside the administrative building, vowing not to move until their grievances were addressed. 

The 26th Battalion PAC campus, which serves as a police training school, has inducted 598 women constable recruits from various districts of Uttar Pradesh as part of the 2023 batch, officials said. 

The trainees have collectively asserted that the existing infrastructure is insufficient to accommodate such a large number. 

Additionally, some recruits also raised allegations regarding the presence of CCTV cameras in bathroom corridors, which they deemed a breach of privacy. 

Responding to the escalating situation, PAC Commandant Anand Kumar assured the recruits that their issues would be resolved promptly. 

He said, "Several infrastructure upgrades including additional toilets are already under construction." -- PTI

