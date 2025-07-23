Ex-BJP MP Kirron Kher issued Rs 12.76 lakh notice for govt house dues

12:20





The notice was issued by Chandigarh Assistant Controller (Finance and Controller) Rents office for the T-6/23 house in Sector 7 during Kher's tenure as a member of Parliament. She was elected MP from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019. In the notice, the former MP was asked to pay the licence fee for the accommodation immediately, otherwise a 12 per cent annual interest will also be charged, officials said. The local authorities charge a licence fee for government residential accommodations. According to the notice, the licence fee due stood at Rs 5,725 from July 2023 to October 5, 2024, while the "unauthorised" occupation of the residential accommodation from October 6, 2024, to January 5, 2025, attracted a 100 per cent penalty amounting to Rs 3.64 lakh. From January 6 to April 12, 2025 (the official date to vacate the premises), a 200 per cent penalty was imposed, which adds up to Rs 8.20 lakh.





The office of the Assistant Controller (Finance and Controller) Rents also added additional interest and miscellaneous charges, including Rs 26,106 and Rs 59,680 as 12 per cent annual interest till April 30. The two-time MP has been asked to pay the amount either via a demand draft or bank transfer. PTI

