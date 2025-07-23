HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Don't Be Impersonal, Mechanical To Customers, RBI Dy Gov Tells Bankers

Wed, 23 July 2025
10:08
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has attributed the rising number of banking complaints, especially in the digital domain, to lack of empathy and a mechanical approach to customer service by the staff while suggesting that bankers should blend professionalism with compassion.

'We see increasing automation, but decreasing ownership,' Swaminathan said, adding that systems respond with templated e-mails and helplines loop back endlessly. This is not how trust is built, and certainly not how it can be sustained,' he added.

While delivering a keynote address at the National Institute of Bank Management in Pune on July 12, Swaminathan said that the customer is not just 'king', but the cornerstone of trust in banking. The speech was uploaded on the RBI website on Tuesday.

Flagging the surge in grievances, Swaminathan said it was not merely due to flawed products or services but stemmed largely from an impersonal and mechanical approach to customer service.

'A senior citizen struggling with an ATM PIN, a borrower in a rural area unsure how to repay digitally, a small business owner worried about a UPI refund, these are not just service requests. They are moments of trust,' he added.

Swaminathan underscored that success in banking demands both the capacity to respond quickly to challenges and the resilience to sustain long-term responsibilities.'It's not enough to be fast, you must be agile and able to endure,' he said.

-- Anjali Kumari, Business Standard

