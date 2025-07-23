Does the House belong to anyone's father? Tensions flare in Bihar Assembly

15:21





After his comments, ministers allegedly started abusing him, leading to a further escalation of the situation. The heated exchange occurred during a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, escalating tensions between the ruling coalition and the opposition.





Responding to the accusations, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra stood firm, asserting, "Whatever I have said, I stand by it. I have said that the House is nobody's property. What was wrong with what I said? This is parliamentary language... After this, the ministers started abusing. What should I apologise for? What wrong have I done?... Is Vijay Sinha our leader? Is he our master? They were born in front of me..." -- ANI

The Bihar legislative assembly witnessed a heated exchange during the monsoon session when RJD MLA Bhai Virendra on Wednesday after he made a statement that was deemed objectionable by some members of the House.