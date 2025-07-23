HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Does the House belong to anyone's father? Tensions flare in Bihar Assembly

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
15:21
image
The Bihar legislative assembly witnessed a heated exchange during the monsoon session when RJD MLA Bhai Virendra on Wednesday after he made a statement that was deemed objectionable by some members of the House. 

After his comments, ministers allegedly started abusing him, leading to a further escalation of the situation. The heated exchange occurred during a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, escalating tensions between the ruling coalition and the opposition.

Responding to the accusations, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra stood firm, asserting, "Whatever I have said, I stand by it. I have said that the House is nobody's property. What was wrong with what I said? This is parliamentary language... After this, the ministers started abusing. What should I apologise for? What wrong have I done?... Is Vijay Sinha our leader? Is he our master? They were born in front of me..." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajnath will be next vice president: Parliament buzz
LIVE! Rajnath will be next vice president: Parliament buzz

4th Test Updates: England win toss; Kamboj makes debut
4th Test Updates: England win toss; Kamboj makes debut

EC kicks off process to elect Dhankhar's successor
EC kicks off process to elect Dhankhar's successor

The Election Commission of India has initiated the process to hold the vice presidential election following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. The electoral college is being constituted, and the election schedule will be announced soon.

'You're a kid': Nitish-Tejashwi spat in assembly over Bihar SIR
'You're a kid': Nitish-Tejashwi spat in assembly over Bihar SIR

The Bihar Assembly session was adjourned after a heated exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav regarding the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The situation escalated...

ED books Myntra, directors in Rs 1,654-cr FEMA case
ED books Myntra, directors in Rs 1,654-cr FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a FEMA case against Myntra and related entities for allegedly violating FDI guidelines, with contravention amounting to over Rs 1,654 crore.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD