Deepfake deception: Indian woman's identity stolen for erotic AI content

Wed, 23 July 2025
10:55
Representational image
It took just a few days for Indian Instagram sensation Babydoll Archi to double her following to 1.4 million, thanks to a couple of viral social media moments.

One was a video that showed her in a red sari, dancing seductively to Dame Un Grr -- a Romanian song. And a photo posted on the platform showed her posing with American adult film star Kendra Lust.

Suddenly everyone wanted to know about her - and the name Babydoll Archi trended in Google search and spawned countless memes and fan pages. But there was one issue about to emerge '" there was no real woman behind the online sensation.

The Instagram account was fake, although the face it used had uncanny likeness to a real woman - a homemaker in Dibrugarh city in Assam, whom we'll call Sanchi.

The truth unravelled after her brother lodged a police complaint. 

Pratim Bora, Sanchi's ex-boyfriend, was arrested.

Senior police officer Sizal Agarwal who's heading the investigation told the BBC that Sanchi and Bora had a falling out and the AI likeness he created was to exact "pure revenge" on her.

Read more here. 

