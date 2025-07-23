Dal mein kuch kaala hai: Kharge on Dhankar's resignation

11:05





Speaking to the media, Kharge reiterated that the government should put forward the reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation. "The government should answer why he resigned. I can see 'dal mein kuch kaala hai.' His health is fine. He used to defend RSS and BJP always. Who and what is behind his resignation should be known to the country," Mallikarjun Kharge said.





Earlier today, Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Dhankhar's resignation, alleging that the Prime Minister's comments highlighted the political nature of the resignation. In a post on X, Gogoi wrote, "The dignity of a Constitutional post should be maintained both in it's role of a Presiding Officer and in it's resignation. PM Modi's tweet has revealed the political nature of the resignation." -- ANI

Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed scepticism over the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President, suggesting that there's something not quite right with his decision.