HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dal mein kuch kaala hai: Kharge on Dhankar's resignation

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
11:05
image
Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed scepticism over the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President, suggesting that there's something not quite right with his decision.

Speaking to the media, Kharge reiterated that the government should put forward the reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation. "The government should answer why he resigned. I can see 'dal mein kuch kaala hai.' His health is fine. He used to defend RSS and BJP always. Who and what is behind his resignation should be known to the country," Mallikarjun Kharge said. 

Earlier today, Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Dhankhar's resignation, alleging that the Prime Minister's comments highlighted the political nature of the resignation. In a post on X, Gogoi wrote, "The dignity of a Constitutional post should be maintained both in it's role of a Presiding Officer and in it's resignation. PM Modi's tweet has revealed the political nature of the resignation." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 8-yo and 14-yo-students strangle boy to death in his sleep
LIVE! 8-yo and 14-yo-students strangle boy to death in his sleep

'F*** off, Indian': Man assaulted, racially abused in Australia
'F*** off, Indian': Man assaulted, racially abused in Australia

Singh, who was in his car, said a group of men approached him, hurled racial slurs and launched a vicious physical attack without any provocation.

'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'
'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'

'It is a crisis of BJP's own doing. This is an in-house fire.'

Modi's post on Dhankhar's exit has revealed...: Cong
Modi's post on Dhankhar's exit has revealed...: Cong

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

Steeped in fanaticism, serial borrower: India shreds Pak at UN
Steeped in fanaticism, serial borrower: India shreds Pak at UN

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said that the Indian sub-continent offers a "stark contrast" in terms of progress, prosperity and development models.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD