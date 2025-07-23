Court sends Palghar woman, lover to police custody in husband's murder case

20:32





The sessions court at Vasai sent the woman, Chaman Devi (28), and her paramour Monu Sharma (20) to police custody and their interrogation will help in establishing the motive behind the gruesome murder and find out other details of the crime, an officer said.





Chaman Devi and Sharma were arrested from Pune on Tuesday evening, a day after the decomposed body of her husband, Vijay Chouhan (34), was exhumed from the couple's home at Gangnipada in Nallasopara, a distant suburb of Mumbai.





According to the police, the duo killed Chouhan and buried his body under floor tiles around two weeks ago.





The crime came to light when two brothers of Chouhan went to his home and found a foul smell emanating from the floor.





Neighbours informed Chouhan's brothers that he had not been seen since July 10 and his wife had also been missing since July 19, said police.





On being alerted, a police team arrived in the house and exhumed the body in the presence of doctors, forensic experts and local tehsildar.





Deputy commissioner of police (Zone III) Suhas Bawche from Virar later told reporters that the two accused were next-door neighbours.





They wanted to get married, but saw Chouhan as a hurdle.





They then decided to kill him, the official said. -- PTI

