CM Sangma meets Meghalaya nurses working in Japanese hospitals

The visit marked an affirmation of the state's efforts to provide global career opportunities to its youth in the healthcare sector, they said. Twenty-seven nurses, currently employed in Japan, represent the second batch placed abroad under Mission Moon, a programme launched in March 2023 by the Meghalaya State Skills Development Society (MSSDS), the officials said. The initiative aims to send at least 100 trained professionals from Meghalaya's healthcare sector to countries facing acute shortages of skilled caregivers and nurses, they said.





During his interaction in Kobe on Tuesday, the chief minister assured the nurses of continued support and lauded their determination to adapt and thrive in a new country. The chief minister was accompanied by officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department.





"This is not just a job placement programme. It is about changing lives and unlocking global potential. I'm proud to see our youth represent Meghalaya with such dignity and excellence," Sangma said. "The journey from my village to Japan was full of challenges, but with support from my family, God, and the government, I'm living my dream," said Laikyrmen Khardewsaw, from Umtrewsaw village in Ri Bhoi district, who is now working at Kobe Kaisei Hospital. Another nurse, Jenisha Lyngdoh, also working at the same hospital, thanked the chief minister and the MSSDS team for what she called a "life-changing opportunity".





The groundwork for Mission Moon was laid in March 2023 when MSSDS, in partnership with the Health Department, launched the initiative in response to the global shortage of over 13 million nurses. With full backing from the chief minister, the government offered financial support of Rs 50,000 per candidate to cover preparatory training costs, including intensive language and cultural courses, the officials said.





The initiative gained momentum in August 2023 with the Overseas Nursing Job Fair in Shillong, where over 1,300 candidates participated. As a result, 27 nurses were placed in Japan and 18 in Singapore, while another 30 are currently undergoing training for deployment in Germany, the officials said. -- PTI

