HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cash discovery row: Justice Varma urges SC to hear his plea urgently

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
11:14
image
Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to accord urgent hearing on his plea seeking to invalidate a report by an in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row. 

"I will have to constitute a bench," Chief Justice B R Gavai told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the matter for Varma. The CJI was heading a bench which also comprised Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi. 

Sibal requested the bench to list the matter as early as possible, saying they have raised some constitutional issues in the plea. Varma has also sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna urging Parliament to initiate impeachment against him.

The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March 14 at the official residence of Justice Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court and now in the Allahabad High Court. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 8-yo and 14-yo-students strangle boy to death in his sleep
LIVE! 8-yo and 14-yo-students strangle boy to death in his sleep

'F*** off, Indian': Man assaulted, racially abused in Australia
'F*** off, Indian': Man assaulted, racially abused in Australia

Singh, who was in his car, said a group of men approached him, hurled racial slurs and launched a vicious physical attack without any provocation.

'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'
'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'

'It is a crisis of BJP's own doing. This is an in-house fire.'

Modi's post on Dhankhar's exit has revealed...: Cong
Modi's post on Dhankhar's exit has revealed...: Cong

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

Steeped in fanaticism, serial borrower: India shreds Pak at UN
Steeped in fanaticism, serial borrower: India shreds Pak at UN

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said that the Indian sub-continent offers a "stark contrast" in terms of progress, prosperity and development models.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD