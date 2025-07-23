HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar assembly adjourned, Tejashwi-Nitish spat over SIR

Wed, 23 July 2025
12:21
The Bihar assembly was on Wednesday adjourned till 2 pm after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar angrily intervened during a statement by leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav over special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, plunging the House into turmoil. 

"Only three days of this session are left. You should say whatever you wish during elections," said the chief minister. Yadav was making the statement on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, to which the leader of the House took exception. A heated exchange ensued between the opposition and the ruling side, prompting Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to adjourn the proceeding till 2 pm. PTI

