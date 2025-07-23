Bihar assembly adjourned, Tejashwi-Nitish spat over SIR

12:21





"Only three days of this session are left. You should say whatever you wish during elections," said the chief minister. Yadav was making the statement on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, to which the leader of the House took exception. A heated exchange ensued between the opposition and the ruling side, prompting Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to adjourn the proceeding till 2 pm. PTI

