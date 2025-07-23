Big relief for Mumbai as Tansa lake overflows; seven reservoirs 87% full

20:09

Tansa lake/File image





Tansa is the second lake to overflow after Modak Sagar dam, which filled to the brim on July 9.





Before that, BMC had opened three gates of the middle Vaitarna dam on July 7.





Amid heavy rains, the overall water stock in all seven reservoirs has risen to 86.88 percent.





"The catchment areas of the Tansa lake, located in the neighbouring Thane district, have been receiving heavy rainfall. The lake, with a total capacity of 14,508 million litres, started overflowing at 5.40 pm on Wednesday," an official said.





The Tansa lake overflowed on July 24, 2024, and July 26, 2023.





Mumbai's primary water supply comes from Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna lakes located across Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts.





The official said the water level in all seven lakes has been rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in their catchment areas over the past few days.





"The total water stock stood at 86.88 per cent on 6 am on Wednesday," he added. -- PTI

