HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Big relief for Mumbai as Tansa lake overflows; seven reservoirs 87% full

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
20:09
Tansa lake/File image
Tansa lake/File image
Tansa lake, one of the seven reservoirs that supply potable water to Mumbai, started overflowing on Wednesday evening, civic officials said. 

Tansa is the second lake to overflow after Modak Sagar dam, which filled to the brim on July 9. 

Before that, BMC had opened three gates of the middle Vaitarna dam on July 7. 

Amid heavy rains, the overall water stock in all seven reservoirs has risen to 86.88 percent. 

"The catchment areas of the Tansa lake, located in the neighbouring Thane district, have been receiving heavy rainfall. The lake, with a total capacity of 14,508 million litres, started overflowing at 5.40 pm on Wednesday," an official said. 

The Tansa lake overflowed on July 24, 2024, and July 26, 2023. 

Mumbai's primary water supply comes from Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna lakes located across Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts. 

The official said the water level in all seven lakes has been rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in their catchment areas over the past few days. 

"The total water stock stood at 86.88 per cent on 6 am on Wednesday," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

4th Test Updates: Stokes gets the big wicket before tea!
4th Test Updates: Stokes gets the big wicket before tea!

LIVE! RBI cancels licence of K'taka's Karwar Urban Co-op Bank
LIVE! RBI cancels licence of K'taka's Karwar Urban Co-op Bank

Brahmaputra dam will help prevent disasters, claims China
Brahmaputra dam will help prevent disasters, claims China

China defends its construction of a dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, addressing concerns from India and Bangladesh about its potential impact on water flow and the environment.

2 killed, 30 hurt as kanwariya truck hits live wire in Raj
2 killed, 30 hurt as kanwariya truck hits live wire in Raj

Two people died and 30 others were injured when a truck carrying kanwariyas came into contact with a hanging overhead power line in Alwar district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred during a parikrama, leading to protests and accusations...

BSF jawan robs Delhi jewelry store with toy gun; held
BSF jawan robs Delhi jewelry store with toy gun; held

A BSF constable was arrested for robbing a Delhi jewellery store with a toy gun after allegedly being inspired by crime shows and incurring losses in online gambling.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD