Before resignation Dhankhar made 'unscheduled visit' to...

Wed, 23 July 2025
Before his surprise resignation, former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar made an "unscheduled visit" to the Rashtrapati Bhavan late on Monday evening, official sources said. 

Dhankhar met President Murmu around 9 pm on Monday and handed over his resignation to her. Half an hour later, he made his resignation letter public on X, they said. 

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar said in his letter. Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his term would have ended in August 2027. The resignation of Dhankhar, who was also the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. -- PTI

Singh, who was in his car, said a group of men approached him, hurled racial slurs and launched a vicious physical attack without any provocation.

The IMD has red and orange alerts for the hours ahead.

'It is a crisis of BJP's own doing. This is an in-house fire.'

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

