Babbar Khalsa associate nabbed in Indore by Delhi police

He was arrested in connection with the April 7 grenade attack at Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala in Punjab.





"The accused, Akashdeep Singh alias Bazz, a resident of Amritsar, was apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, on July 22," deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Amit Kaushik said.





The officer said Akashdeep Singh was booked earlier under the Arms Act by the Special Cell.





"We are investigating his role in the attack," he said.





Akashdeep Singh was working as a crane operator at a construction site in Indore when he was arrested following a tip-off about his movement.





"Akashdeep is associated with the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. He also confessed to his involvement in the grenade attack in Batala, which was later claimed by BKI-linked individuals on social media," Kaushik said.





The police followed his movement across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh before swooping in on him in Indore, he said.





After the grenade attack, which caused panic in the region, a threatening post was circulated on social media by some people, identified as Happy Pachiya, Mannu Agwan and Gopi Nawanshahria -- all allegedly affiliated with BKI -- claiming responsibility. -- PTI

