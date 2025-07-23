HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Babbar Khalsa associate nabbed in Indore by Delhi police

Wed, 23 July 2025
The Delhi police special cell has arrested a 22-year-old man associated with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International, an officer said on Wednesday. 

He was arrested in connection with the April 7 grenade attack at Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala in Punjab. 

"The accused, Akashdeep Singh alias Bazz, a resident of Amritsar, was apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, on July 22," deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Amit Kaushik said. 

The officer said Akashdeep Singh was booked earlier under the Arms Act by the Special Cell. 

"We are investigating his role in the attack," he said. 

Akashdeep Singh was working as a crane operator at a construction site in Indore when he was arrested following a tip-off about his movement. 

"Akashdeep is associated with the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. He also confessed to his involvement in the grenade attack in Batala, which was later claimed by BKI-linked individuals on social media," Kaushik said. 

The police followed his movement across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh before swooping in on him in Indore, he said. 

After the grenade attack, which caused panic in the region, a threatening post was circulated on social media by some people, identified as Happy Pachiya, Mannu Agwan and Gopi Nawanshahria -- all allegedly affiliated with BKI -- claiming responsibility. -- PTI

4th Test Updates: Sudharsann-Pant solid after tea
LIVE! Rana set up Mumbai firm to aid Headley's recce: NIA
Brahmaputra dam will help prevent disasters, claims China
Brahmaputra dam will help prevent disasters, claims China

China defends its construction of a dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, addressing concerns from India and Bangladesh about its potential impact on water flow and the environment.

2 killed, 30 hurt as kanwariya truck hits live wire in Raj
2 killed, 30 hurt as kanwariya truck hits live wire in Raj

Two people died and 30 others were injured when a truck carrying kanwariyas came into contact with a hanging overhead power line in Alwar district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred during a parikrama, leading to protests and accusations...

BSF jawan robs Delhi jewelry store with toy gun; held
BSF jawan robs Delhi jewelry store with toy gun; held

A BSF constable was arrested for robbing a Delhi jewellery store with a toy gun after allegedly being inspired by crime shows and incurring losses in online gambling.

