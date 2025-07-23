HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

8-yo and 14-yo-students strangle boy to death in his sleep

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
11:39
Representational image
Representational image
An 8-year-old boy has been allegedly strangled to death by two fellow minor students after a quarrel at a residential school in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Wednesday.

Two minors have been detained in connection with the incident, they said. The victim was a student of a government-aided English school for tribal children in Bhokardan tehsil, District Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal said. He was found dead on Tuesday morning, according to police.

"An altercation broke out between the victim and two other minors, aged 8 and 14. The two allegedly strangled the victim with a rope while he was asleep. We have detained the juveniles involved and an investigation is underway," Bansal said. 

The boys had a fight over a trivial issue on Monday evening. Later at night, the victim went to sleep in the school dormitory after dinner, another official said. Seizing the opportunity, the accused minors allegedly strangled him with a rope, he said. 

On Tuesday morning, when the victim failed to wake up, the school staff rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Doctors at the hospital observed strangulation marks on his neck, the official said. A probe was on into the incident, the police said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 8-yo and 14-yo-students strangle boy to death in his sleep
LIVE! 8-yo and 14-yo-students strangle boy to death in his sleep

'F*** off, Indian': Man assaulted, racially abused in Australia
'F*** off, Indian': Man assaulted, racially abused in Australia

Singh, who was in his car, said a group of men approached him, hurled racial slurs and launched a vicious physical attack without any provocation.

'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'
'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'

'It is a crisis of BJP's own doing. This is an in-house fire.'

Modi's post on Dhankhar's exit has revealed...: Cong
Modi's post on Dhankhar's exit has revealed...: Cong

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

Steeped in fanaticism, serial borrower: India shreds Pak at UN
Steeped in fanaticism, serial borrower: India shreds Pak at UN

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said that the Indian sub-continent offers a "stark contrast" in terms of progress, prosperity and development models.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD